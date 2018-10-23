Video Wall

First Look: 2018 Hyundai Santro Launched in India for Rs 3.89 Lakh

The 2018 Hyundai Santro, which comes in AMT and CNG versions, gets segment first features like rear AC vents, micro antenna, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Mirror Link, 6.94-inch touchscreen AV system, rear parking camera, Eco Coating Technology, voice recognition and impact sensing auto door unlock.

First published: October 23, 2018, 3:15 PM IST | Updated: 9 hours ago
Hyundai has officially launched the new 2018 Santro in India. The new Santro sports dual tone beige and black interiors with champagne gold inserts. The new Santro also gets a driver-centric. The new Hyundai Santro features a segment first rear AC vents and a unique propeller design to the vents itself. The new Santro gets a 1,086cc petrol engine which produces 69ps at 5,500 rpm. The CNG version of the new Santro makes 59ps at 5,500 rpm. The claimed mileage for the new Hyundai Santro petrol MT and AMT is 20.3 kmpl while the CNG version is 30.48 kmpl. Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan, who had endorsed the original Hyundai Santro, was present at the launch of the new tall-boy design hatchback.
