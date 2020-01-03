First Lunar Cclipse of 2020 to Occur on January 10: All You Need to Know

Of the four penumbral lunar eclipses that are going to occur in 2020, the first one will take place on January 10. The lunar eclipse, which is expected to last for around 4 hours, will be visible from India.

Lunar eclipse, also known as the Wolf moon eclipse, is a celestial event that occurs when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, which results in obstructing some or all of the Sun’s light from reaching the Moon.

As per reports, the lunar eclipse is expected to take place from around 10.30 pm to 2.30 am Indian Standard Time (IST). During the eclipse, 90 per cent of the moon’s surface will be partially covered by the Earth with only the outer part of the shadow appearing.

The US will not get to witness the January 10 eclipse as it will occur during its daylight hours. Countries across Asia, Europe and Africa will get to see it. Besides the aforementioned continents, Australia will be a witness to it.

Such celestial events have always inspired awe or fear among the people. Unlike solar eclipse, the lunar eclipse can be viewed through naked eyes. Although it is just a celestial events, Indians have attached many believes to it. Some think of it as good for their business, career or health, while others consider it inauspicious for them.

The other lunar eclipse this year will occur on June 5, July 5 and November 30.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.