Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

First Lunar Eclipse of 2020 to Occur on January 10: All You Need to Know

Lunar eclipse, also known as the Wolf moon eclipse, is a celestial event that occurs when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, which results in obstructing some or all of the Sun’s light from reaching the Moon.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 4, 2020, 10:51 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
First Lunar Eclipse of 2020 to Occur on January 10: All You Need to Know
Lunar Eclipse as seen from Kolkata. (Image: PTI)

Of the four penumbral lunar eclipses that are going to occur in 2020, the first one will take place on January 10. The lunar eclipse, which is expected to last for around 4 hours, will be visible from India.

Lunar eclipse, also known as the Wolf moon eclipse, is a celestial event that occurs when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, which results in obstructing some or all of the Sun’s light from reaching the Moon.

As per reports, the lunar eclipse is expected to take place from around 10.30 pm to 2.30 am Indian Standard Time (IST). During the eclipse, 90 per cent of the moon’s surface will be partially covered by the Earth with only the outer part of the shadow appearing.

The US will not get to witness the January 10 eclipse as it will occur during its daylight hours. Countries across Asia, Europe and Africa will get to see it. Besides the aforementioned continents, Australia will be a witness to it.

Such celestial events have always inspired awe or fear among the people. Unlike solar eclipse, the lunar eclipse can be viewed through naked eyes. Although it is just a celestial events, Indians have attached many believes to it. Some think of it as good for their business, career or health, while others consider it inauspicious for them.

The other lunar eclipse this year will occur on June 5, July 5 and November 30.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram