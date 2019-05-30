Take the pledge to vote

First Meeting of New Union Cabinet Likely Friday Evening

In the coming days, the prime minister would also decide on the various cabinet committees such as Cabinet Committee on Security, Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs and Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs.

PTI

Updated:May 30, 2019, 11:45 PM IST
First Meeting of New Union Cabinet Likely Friday Evening
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with dignitaries in a group photograph after the oath-taking ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: The first meeting of the new Union Cabinet is likely to be held on Friday evening, official sources said.

They said as of now there is no fixed agenda. The possible date of convening the Parliament session could be decided, they added.

The newly-elected Lok Sabha members have to be administered oath.

In the coming days, the prime minister would also decide on the various cabinet committees such as Cabinet Committee on Security, Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs and Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs.

The Union Council of Ministers was sworn-in Thursday evening.
