First-of-its-kind Autopsy on Bengal Covid Victim Finds Virus Hit Lungs and Kidney

A first-of-its-kind autopsy on the body of a Covid-19 victim revealed the virus had hit the deceased’s lungs and kidney. According to a report in The Times of India, the autopsy was conducted at the state-run RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata on Brojo Roy, one of the pioneers of the organ and body donation movement, on May 14.

The report, submitted to the health department on Tuesday, was prepared by three doctors – forensic medicine head Somnath Das, pathology head Tushar Kanti Das and microbiology professor Manas Bandyopadhyay. The autopsy found the Covid-19 virus had hit the lining of the lungs causing fluid accumulation and damaged the tubules in the kidney – tube-shaped structures that filter out waste products and fluids.

“Two major findings as a consequence of the infection are that the lung lining of the respiratory unit was damaging causing fluid accumulation. This had prevented the oxygen from going into the body causing hypoxia. Also, the virus had caused tubular necrosis in the kidney due to which toxins got piled up,” the forensic head was quoted as saying in the report.

Aged 84, Roy had passed in mid-May while undergoing treatment for coronavirus. Soon after, his wife urged the state government to conduct the autopsy to find out more about the virus.

The doctors said more autopsies have been conducted subsequently and more findings will come up in the near future. One such study was done on a person who passed away after receiving both doses of vaccine against the coronavirus.

