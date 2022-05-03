First Omicron XE Case Confirmed in India, But So Far No Clusters: INSACOG

The Indian SARS-CoV2 Genomics Sequencing Consortium has confirmed the country’s first case of Omicron sub-variant XE, although, the location has not been disclosed yet. This comes weeks after two unconfirmed XE variant cases were reported from Maharashtra and Gujarat.

“As compared to the previous week, 12 states have shown an increase in cases, while nineteen states have shown a decline,” INSACOG said in its latest bulletin. The suspected recombinant sequences are under further analysis, it added.

“BA.2.10 and BA.2.12 are BA.2 sub-lineages that have been detected and many old BA.2 sequences have been reclassified into these new sub-lineages. So far these sub-lineages are not reported to be associated with increased severity of disease,” the bulletin said.

Further, the INSACOG bulletin threw more light on the distribution of the variants of concern (VoC) and revealed that there were 4266 Alpha variants, 220 Beta, 3 Gamma, 43928 Delta, 5607 of B.1.617 and B.1.617.3, 20450 AY series, 45359 Omicron, and 1 XE variant in the total 119,834 samples sequenced.

In some relief, there are no reports of XE clusters across India so far.

The INSACOG, jointly initiated by the Union Health Ministry of Health, and Department of Biotechnology (DBT) with Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), is a consortium of 38 laboratories to monitor the genomic variations in the SARS-CoV-2.

Despite the presence of several Omicron sub variants and even the recombinant XE variant, the number of fresh Covid infections in India are relatively low with most states reporting less than 1,000 new cases per week. Immunity from vaccination and previous infections are acting as a major deterrent, said experts here on Monday.

India on Monday reported 3,157 new Covid-19 cases, a decline from the 3,324 infections registered the previous day, according to the Union Health Ministry.

“Covid numbers are high so can’t say it is not spreading, but fortunately it is mostly mild cases," Dr Mrinal Sircar, Director & HOD - Pulmonology & Critical Care, Fortis Hospital, Noida, told IANS.

“Wide coverage with vaccines in India along with immunity provided by prior infection (second and third wave) is providing protection from infections and severe disease," she added.

