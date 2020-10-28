First Phase of Bihar Elections Comes to End With 53.46% Voter Turnout Till 6 pm

The first phase of voting in Bihar elections came to an end with 53.46% per cent voter turnout till 6pm, the Election Commission stated.

The voter turnout was 52.24 per cent till 5 pm, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said on Wednesday. In a break from the past, the CEC attended the poll panel briefing here and made opening remarks.

In the 2015 assembly polls, the turnout in the phase one was 54.94 per cent, he said. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the corresponding turnout was 53.54 per cent, he said.

A total of 71 assembly constituencies of Bihar went for polls on Wednesday in the first phase of three-phase elections amid tight security and with COVID-19 guidelines in place. The polling began at 7 am and ended at 6 pm.

Of the nearly 2.15 crore electors eligible to exercise the franchise, 1.12 crore are male, 1.01 crore female and 599 are categorised as third gender, according to data provided by the Election Commission.

State ministers and also candidates from different constituencies- Vijay Sinha and Krishnandan Verma- and commonwealth games gold medal winning shooter Shreyasi Singh, BJP nominee from Jamui seat, cast their vote. Enthusiasm of voters was seen at many a booth. In Nawada, a physically challenged voter reached booth on his tricycle to cast his vote.

In Dinana assembly constituency, a group of women expressed happiness after exercising franchise. Polling time was curtailed in the naxal-affected areas.

Out of the 71 constituencies, 35 are in naxal-hit areas where polling was conducted in a staggered manner.