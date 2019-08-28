Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

First Phase of Desh Bhakti Curriculum Launched, Says Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia said that Delhi govt has launched a Constitution 70 campaign in all schools to inculcate values of liberty, equality and fraternity.

IANS

Updated:August 28, 2019, 4:55 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
First Phase of Desh Bhakti Curriculum Launched, Says Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
File photo of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.
Loading...

New Delhi: The Delhi government has launched a "Constitution at 70" campaign for students of its schools, Education Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Wednesday, calling it the first phase of Desh Bhakti Curriculum.

During the three-month campaign, the students will learn constitutional values. It will end on November 26, the date on which the Constitution was adopted 70 years ago.

The campaign, for students of Class 6 to 11, will include an hour-long session on liberty, equality and fraternity per week. The Directorate of Education has exempted the Board examination students.

On August 14, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the Delhi government will launch a new 'Desh Bhakti' (patriotism) curriculum from next year to develop a feeling of nationalism among students.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram