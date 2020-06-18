First Policeman Dies Due to Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Police lost its first officer to coronavirus on Wednesday evening. His remains were laid to rest with full honours on Thursday morning.

The 47-year old Inspector was serving at the Mambalam Police Station here. He is survived by his wife and two children, aged nine and 13.

Tamil Nadu on Thursday witnessed the burial of two uniformed service personnel. The first one was that of Army soldier K. Palani, who was killed in the clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh on Monday, and the second was that of the Inspector who succumbed to coronavirus.

--Condoling the death of the policeman, Chief Minister K. Palaniswami said that a government job would be given to one of his family members.

The Inspector had tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month and breathed his last at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Wednesday evening.

Over 700 police personnel have tested positive for coronavirus in the state since its outbreak, of which more than 250 have been cured and rejoined duty.