In a first in more ways than one way, a transgender couple from Kerala’s Kozhikode is expecting their first baby in March. The baby will be fathered by Zahad (23) , reportedly the first trans man to get pregnant through conception in India, and his partner of three years, transwoman Ziya Paval (21).

Zahad and Ziya, who started their gender transition process two years ago, announced the happy news on Instagram on Wednesday.

“Though I was not a woman by birth or by my body, I had the feminine dream inside me to hear a baby calling me ‘mother’….It has been three years since we are together. Like my dream of becoming a mother, he (Zahad) has a dream of becoming a father and today a life of eight months is moving in his belly with his full consent…As far as we know India’s first TRAN’S MAN PREGNANCY," Ziya wrote in Malayalam in the caption of her post announcing the pregnancy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ziya Paval (@paval19)

An accountant by profession, Zahad is currently in the middle of his third trimester. He was born a female and is currently in the process of transitioning to a man through hormone therapy. He however posed his process to embrace parenthood sometime early last year.

Ziya, a classical dance teacher, was a biological male and is in the process of transforming into a woman.

“When we started to live together three years ago, we thought our lives should be different from other transgenders. Most transgender couples are boycotted by society as well as their families. We wanted a baby, so that we leave behind something of ourselves even after our days in this world are numbered,’’ Ziya was quoted as saying by India Express.

“Our journey to become a trans man and trans woman will continue. I am still continuing the hormone treatment to become a trans woman. Six months or a year after delivery, Sahad will also resume the treatment to become a trans man,’’ she added.

