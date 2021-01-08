First Prize of Rs 70 Lakh in Kerala Nirmal NR-206 Lottery Today; Results to be Declared at 3pm

On Friday, January 8, results of the Kerala Nirmal NR-206 Lottery will be declared at 3pm by the Kerala State Lottery Department. The results will be available on the website https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/.

For checking the results of the Kerala Nirmal NR-206 Lottery, ticket holders can take the following steps:

Step 1:Open the website https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/ after 3pm on January 8, FridayStep 2: Search for the option ‘Kerala Lottery Result 08.01.21 Nirmal NR-206’ and click on itStep 3: The results of Kerala Nirmal NR-206 Lottery will open in a new pageStep 4: In order to find out if you are the lucky winner, match the number on your ticket with the winning ticket numberStep 5: If the two numbers match, then you are the winner of the Kerala Nirmal NR-206 Lottery

In order to collect the prize money, lottery winners have to submit the required identity proof along with their winning to the State lottery department. The submission has to be done within 30 days of the declaration of results. This has to be given to the director of the Kerala State Lottery department.

If the prize money is between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 20 lakhs, it can be claimed at the office of the deputy director of the Kerala State Lottery Department. If the prize amount is up to 1 lakh, then the winners can claim it from their district lottery offices.

Once the documents are submitted to the authorities, a verification process will happen to ensure that the details given are correct. Once the authenticity of the documents is established, the prize amount will be given to the winner.

In all, the Kerala Nirmal NR-206 Lottery has eight prizes. If you one of the lucky winners of the Kerala Nirmal NR-206, then these are the prizes which you can get:

First Prize- Rs 70 lakhs

Second Prize- Rs 10 lakhs

Third Prize- Rs 1 lakh

Fourth Prize- Rs 5,000

Fifth Prize- Rs 1,000

Sixth Prize- Rs 500

Seventh Prize- Rs 100

Consolation Prize- Rs 8,000

Kerala State Lottery Department is the oldest lottery department in the country. The Kerala State Lottery Department rolls out a lottery every day of the week. It also declares six bumper lotteries in addition to the weekly lotteries. The names of the lotteries are Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami.