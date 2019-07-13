Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

First Rafale to be Delivered in September As Per Schedule, Says Top Official

French Ambassador to India, Alexandre Ziegler had early this month assured that the first Rafale fighter aircraft will be delivered within two months and will be 'perfectly on time'.

PTI

Updated:July 13, 2019, 6:25 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
First Rafale to be Delivered in September As Per Schedule, Says Top Official
A rafale Jet (Image: PTI)
Loading...

Kolkata: The first Rafale fighter jet will be delivered to the Indian Air Force in September 2019 as per schedule, a top government official said on Saturday.

Rafale fighter jets, manufactured by France-based Dassault Aviation, are twin-engine multi-role fighter aircraft. These are nuclear-capable and can engage in both air-to-air and air-to-ground attacks.

The first Rafale fighter jet will be delivered in September, Ajay Kumar, secretary to the department of defence production, said.

French Ambassador to India, Alexandre Ziegler had early this month assured that the first Rafale fighter aircraft will be delivered within two months and will be "perfectly on time".

All the 36 Rafale jets will be delivered to the Indian Air Force within the next two years, he said. The Rafale deal has drawn flak from the Opposition which has alleged widespread corruption in the contract.

Asked about the Rafale offset partner issue, Kumar said, "It will be done as per the rules." He was speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration of Bharat Chamber Defence Facilitation Centre here.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram