»
First Session of New Lok Sabha May Start From June 6; Final Dates to be Decided in Cabinet Meeting

The dates of the first Parliament session are expected to be finalised during the first meeting of the new Cabinet on May 31.

PTI

Updated:May 26, 2019, 10:43 PM IST
First Session of New Lok Sabha May Start From June 6; Final Dates to be Decided in Cabinet Meeting
File photo of Parliament building.
New Delhi: The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha may start from June 6 and last till June 15, sources said Sunday.

The dates of the first Parliament session are expected to be finalised during the first meeting of the new Cabinet on May 31, a day after Narendra Modi takes oath as the Prime Minister of the country, they said.

The BJP-led NDA government will prove its majority during the session which is likely to have six sittings, starting from June 6 and concluding on June 15, the sources said.

President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Modi and other members of the Union Council of Ministers during a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday at 7 pm, an official communique said.

Modi is the first BJP leader who has been elected for a second time after completion of his five-year tenure, a feat so far achieved only by two Congress leaders -- Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.
