The first single track from Vetri Maaran’s Viduthalai Part 1 was released today. Directed by Vetrimaaran, Viduthalai has been produced by Elred Kumar and the cinematography has been done by R Velraj. The latest development in regard to Viduthalai is that the first single track from the movie has been released. Padma Bhushan awardee Ilaiyaraaja tweeted about the development. Take a look:

“Here it’s the most awaited #Viduthalai Part 1 - First single track #OnnodaNadandhaa https://youtu.be/-wG_wCQFjY4 @ilaiyaraaja @dhanushkraja & #AnanyaBhat #Suga #Vetrimaaran @elredkumar @VijaySethuOffl @sooriofficial @BhavaniSre @GrassRootFilmCo @SonyMusicSouth," he wrote.

Suga wrote the lyrics of Onnoda Nadandhaa which has been composed by Ilaiyaraaja and performed by Dhanush and Ananya Bhat. Vijay Sethupathi plays a teacher in Viduthalai and Soori plays a police officer. Two separate releases of the movie are planned. The filming of Viduthalai Part 1 and Viduthalai Part 2 had already been completed by the director Vetri Maaran in December 2022. The movie’s first instalment is currently under post-production and will be seen in theatres soon. The song has garnered 2.1 million views on YouTube and is among the trendy songs of YouTube Music.

A user wrote, “There is no one who is not mesmerised by the music of the sweet times, a very beautiful and wonderful song by our Dhanush Anna sung by Musician Aya as the Musician.” Another fan wrote, “Melody everywhere, voice clarity, fluency in tune, awesome sound engg. and recording quality stuns us. Raaja Sirs greatness still unmatchable.”

Apart from the music by Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja, the movie also stars Bhavani Sre, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Rajiv Menon, Chethan and a number of other actors. The movie, which is said to be based on a short story from a novel authored by Jeya Mohan, stars Vijay Sethupathi as a vaathiyaar and Soori as a cop.

Read all the Latest Movies News here