First Suspected Fatality in India as 76-Year-Old Man Dies in Karnataka

Bengaluru: A 76-year-old man suspected to be infected with coronavirus died in Karnataka's Kalaburagi District, Health and Family Welfare department said on Wednesday. An official note of the department in the district headquarters town identified him as Mohammed Hussain Siddiqui, who died in a government hospital on Tuesday.

"His swab samples have been sent for a lab in Bengaluru. The report is awaited," Department officials said.

Siddiqui had recently returned from Saudi Arabia, where he had gone on a pilgrimage, they said.

