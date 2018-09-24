English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
First-time Flyer Tries to Open Aircraft's Exit Door While Looking for Loo
The crew was alerted about the incident by the youth’s fellow travellers onboard GoAir flight G8149 who saw him move towards the washroom but open the exit door instead.
Representative photo (File Photo/Reuters)
A first-time flyer aboard a GoAir aircraft from New Delhi to Patna tried to open the exit door of the flight while it was airborne, causing panic among his fellow passengers.
The crew was alerted about the incident by the youth’s fellow travellers onboard GoAir flight G8149 who saw him move towards the washroom but open the exit door instead.
According to aircraft engineers, the gate of an exit door of an airborne plane cannot be opened due to cabin pressure.
The passenger, who works in a private bank in Rajasthan’s Ajmer, was apprehended by crew members and handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) when the flight landed at Patna’s Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport on Saturday. However, he claimed that he was flying for the first time and hence mistook the exit door for the washroom.
Station house officer (SHO) of the airport police station, Mohammad Sanowar Khan, confirmed that the incident occurred due to confusion, the Deccan Herald reported. He was later released on a personal bond on Sunday.
In a similar incident, a Chinese passenger had opened the emergency exit after his plane landed, claiming that the cabin was “too stuffy and hot”. He was arrested and kept in detention for 15 days.
