English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
First-Time MPs Enjoy Quick Photo Ops On Their First Day in Parliament
India voted for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 between April 11 and May 19, and elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi for another term as Indian Prime Minister. While the Bharatiya Janata Party has won with a vast majority, there are many first time MPs who are making their way to Indian Parliament, including Ravi Shankar Prasad, Smriti Irani, Hans Raj Hans, Gautam Gambhir, Nusrat Jahan, Mimi Chakraborty and Tejasvi Surya among others. While Smriti Irani and Ravi Shankar Prasad are not new to Indian Parliament, newbies like Nusrat Jahan, Mimi Chakraborty and Tejasvi Surya shared their excitement to reach Parliament through sharing pictures on their social media accounts. While Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan, both elected as MPs from West Bengal on a TMC seat, couldn’t control their happiness and shared a picture of the duo in front of Indian Parliament.
Newly-elected East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir poses for a photograph at Parliament House, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
[caption id="attachment_2162689" align="alignnone" width="875"] India voted for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 between April 11 and May 19, and elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi for another term as Indian Prime Minister. While the Bharatiya Janata Party has won with the vast majority, there are many first time MPs who are making their way to Indian Parliament, including Ravi Shankar Prasad, Smriti Irani, Hans Raj Hans, Gautam Gambhir, Nusrat Jahan, Mimi Chakraborty and Tejasvi Surya among others. While Smriti Irani and Ravi Shankar Prasad are not new to Indian Parliament, newbies like Nusrat Jahan, Mimi Chakraborty and Tejasvi Surya shared their excitement to reach Parliament through sharing pictures on their social media accounts.
Newly-elected East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir poses for a photograph at Parliament House, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2162695" align="alignnone" width="875"] Posting a picture with Smriti Irani, he wrote, “Oh man!! I had waited for this selfie with my favourite @smritiirani Ji from such a long time. So many countless hours I have spent hearing her speeches & interviews! Her victory in Amethi only reinforces our faith in democracy. Smriti Ji, you are a rockstar!”. (Image: Twitter)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2162697" align="alignnone" width="875"] Another newbie, Tejasvi Surya, who is also the youngest MP from BJP, posted selfies with Smriti Irani, Devendra Fadnavis and Pramod Sawant. (Image: Twitter)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2162699" align="alignnone" width="875"] Tejasvi Surya is seen clicking a selfie with Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant. (Image: Twitter)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2162325" align="alignnone" width="875"] Mimi Chakraborty having a photo session on her first day at Parliament. (Image: Special Arrangement)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2162323" align="alignnone" width="875"] Newly elected TMC candidate Nusrat Jahan having a photo session on her first day at Parliament. (Image: Special Arrangement)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2162319" align="alignnone" width="875"] Newly elected TMC MP Nusrat Jahan takes a selfie at Parliament in New Delhi. (Image: Special Arrangement)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2162321" align="alignnone" width="875"] Newly elected TMC MP Nusrat Jahan poses for a photo inside the Parliament. (Image: Special Arrangement)[/caption]
Newly-elected East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir poses for a photograph at Parliament House, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2162695" align="alignnone" width="875"] Posting a picture with Smriti Irani, he wrote, “Oh man!! I had waited for this selfie with my favourite @smritiirani Ji from such a long time. So many countless hours I have spent hearing her speeches & interviews! Her victory in Amethi only reinforces our faith in democracy. Smriti Ji, you are a rockstar!”. (Image: Twitter)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2162697" align="alignnone" width="875"] Another newbie, Tejasvi Surya, who is also the youngest MP from BJP, posted selfies with Smriti Irani, Devendra Fadnavis and Pramod Sawant. (Image: Twitter)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2162699" align="alignnone" width="875"] Tejasvi Surya is seen clicking a selfie with Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant. (Image: Twitter)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2162325" align="alignnone" width="875"] Mimi Chakraborty having a photo session on her first day at Parliament. (Image: Special Arrangement)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2162323" align="alignnone" width="875"] Newly elected TMC candidate Nusrat Jahan having a photo session on her first day at Parliament. (Image: Special Arrangement)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2162319" align="alignnone" width="875"] Newly elected TMC MP Nusrat Jahan takes a selfie at Parliament in New Delhi. (Image: Special Arrangement)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_2162321" align="alignnone" width="875"] Newly elected TMC MP Nusrat Jahan poses for a photo inside the Parliament. (Image: Special Arrangement)[/caption]
| Edited by: NP Jayaraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Record Number of Women Parliamentarians Elected, But Long Way to Go for Equal Representation
-
Monday 27 May , 2019
Marvel, DC, Netherrealm: The Three-Way Combat Game Showdown!
-
Monday 27 May , 2019
PM Modi’s Speech To BJP Workers in Varanasi. “Chemistry Has Triumphed Poll Arithmetic"
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Elections 2019: Record Number of Women Parliamentarians Elected, But Long Way to Go for Equal Representation
Monday 27 May , 2019 Marvel, DC, Netherrealm: The Three-Way Combat Game Showdown!
Monday 27 May , 2019 PM Modi’s Speech To BJP Workers in Varanasi. “Chemistry Has Triumphed Poll Arithmetic"
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Asus Zenfone 6 Takes Over No. 1 Spot in DxOMark Selfie Camera Rankings
- JCB is 'Truly Humbled' After Desis Make #JCBKiKhudayi Memes Viral, Thanks Indian Fans
- Riteish Deshmukh Points Out Security Loophole at Hyderabad Airport, Says 'It's a Tragedy Waiting to Happen'
- PUBG Mobile: 5 Unorthodox Accessories and Collectibles for Every PUBG Fan
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Malinga Shares His Secret Weapon With Stoinis
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results