First-Time MPs Enjoy Quick Photo Ops On Their First Day in Parliament

India voted for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 between April 11 and May 19, and elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi for another term as Indian Prime Minister. While the Bharatiya Janata Party has won with a vast majority, there are many first time MPs who are making their way to Indian Parliament, including Ravi Shankar Prasad, Smriti Irani, Hans Raj Hans, Gautam Gambhir, Nusrat Jahan, Mimi Chakraborty and Tejasvi Surya among others. While Smriti Irani and Ravi Shankar Prasad are not new to Indian Parliament, newbies like Nusrat Jahan, Mimi Chakraborty and Tejasvi Surya shared their excitement to reach Parliament through sharing pictures on their social media accounts. While Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan, both elected as MPs from West Bengal on a TMC seat, couldn’t control their happiness and shared a picture of the duo in front of Indian Parliament.

Updated:May 28, 2019, 4:35 PM IST
Newly-elected East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir poses for a photograph at Parliament House, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
[caption id="attachment_2162689" align="alignnone" width="875"]Newly-elected East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir poses for a photograph at Parliament House, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI) India voted for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 between April 11 and May 19, and elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi for another term as Indian Prime Minister. While the Bharatiya Janata Party has won with the vast majority, there are many first time MPs who are making their way to Indian Parliament, including Ravi Shankar Prasad, Smriti Irani, Hans Raj Hans, Gautam Gambhir, Nusrat Jahan, Mimi Chakraborty and Tejasvi Surya among others. While Smriti Irani and Ravi Shankar Prasad are not new to Indian Parliament, newbies like Nusrat Jahan, Mimi Chakraborty and Tejasvi Surya shared their excitement to reach Parliament through sharing pictures on their social media accounts.

Newly-elected East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir poses for a photograph at Parliament House, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2162695" align="alignnone" width="875"](Image: Twitter) Posting a picture with Smriti Irani, he wrote, “Oh man!! I had waited for this selfie with my favourite @smritiirani Ji from such a long time. So many countless hours I have spent hearing her speeches & interviews! Her victory in Amethi only reinforces our faith in democracy. Smriti Ji, you are a rockstar!”. (Image: Twitter)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2162697" align="alignnone" width="875"](Image: Twitter) Another newbie, Tejasvi Surya, who is also the youngest MP from BJP, posted selfies with Smriti Irani, Devendra Fadnavis and Pramod Sawant. (Image: Twitter)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2162699" align="alignnone" width="875"](Image: Twitter) Tejasvi Surya is seen clicking a selfie with Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant. (Image: Twitter)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2162325" align="alignnone" width="875"]Mimi Chakraborty having a photo session on her first day at Parliament. (Image: Special Arrangement) Mimi Chakraborty having a photo session on her first day at Parliament. (Image: Special Arrangement)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2162323" align="alignnone" width="875"]Newly elected TMC candidate Nusrat Jahan having a photo session on her first day at Parliament. (Image: Special Arrangement) Newly elected TMC candidate Nusrat Jahan having a photo session on her first day at Parliament. (Image: Special Arrangement)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2162319" align="alignnone" width="875"]Newly elected TMC MP Nusrat Jahan takes a selfie at Parliament in New Delhi. (Image: Special Arrangement) Newly elected TMC MP Nusrat Jahan takes a selfie at Parliament in New Delhi. (Image: Special Arrangement)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2162321" align="alignnone" width="875"]Newly elected TMC MP Nusrat Jahan poses for a photo inside the Parliament. (Image: Special Arrangement) Newly elected TMC MP Nusrat Jahan poses for a photo inside the Parliament. (Image: Special Arrangement)[/caption]
