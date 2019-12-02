First Woman Naval Pilot to Join Operations Today, Will be Authorised to Fly Dornier Aircraft

Lieutenant Shivangi, the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy, will join naval operations on Monday, two days ahead of Navy Day on December 4 upon completion of operational training.

"Shivangi will graduate to become the first female pilot of the Indian Navy. She hails from Muzzafarpur in Bihar and completed her schooling from DAV Public school in Muzzafarpur," said a source.

She was inducted into Indian Navy as SSC (Pilot) as part of 27 NOC course in Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, and was formally commissioned by Vice Admiral AK Chawla, last June.

The Navy's aviation branch has had women officers operating as air traffic control officers and as 'observers' in aircraft who are responsible for communication and weapons.

Shivangi, who had been undergoing training at the Southern Naval Command here, will get authorisation on December 2 to fly Dornier aircraft.

