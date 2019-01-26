English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Firstpost National Trust Survey: Modi Most Trusted Leader, PMO Trusted More than Parliament Among Findings
The Firstpost National Trust Survey involved 34,470 individuals from 291 urban wards and 690 villages in 57 socio-cultural regions across 320 parliamentary constituencies
Caricatures of Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. (Network18 Creatives)
As the race to the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections enters its final lap, the Narendra Modi and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance hold a clear edge over the United Opposition Alliance or Mahagathbandhan, says the Firstpost National Trust Survey.
Although there are other factors like the selection of parties, the campaign messaging and the political narrative that decide how the electorate votes, the survey suggests a great of deal of confidence by the people have on the current government.
According to the Survey, the respondents trust the Prime Ministers office more than the Parliament, the Media and the Supreme Court. Other findings of the Survey indicate that Development and caste issues will lead the agenda for the upcoming elections.
The Firstpost National Trust Survey involved 34,470 individuals from 291 urban wards and 690 villages in 57 socio-cultural regions across 320 — over 60 percent — parliamentary constituencies, spread over 285 districts across 23 states of India.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Although there are other factors like the selection of parties, the campaign messaging and the political narrative that decide how the electorate votes, the survey suggests a great of deal of confidence by the people have on the current government.
According to the Survey, the respondents trust the Prime Ministers office more than the Parliament, the Media and the Supreme Court. Other findings of the Survey indicate that Development and caste issues will lead the agenda for the upcoming elections.
The Firstpost National Trust Survey involved 34,470 individuals from 291 urban wards and 690 villages in 57 socio-cultural regions across 320 — over 60 percent — parliamentary constituencies, spread over 285 districts across 23 states of India.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Numbers: Holder Leads Race for World's Top Test All-rounder
- Republic Day Special: Uri- The Surgical Strike Brings Back Focus on Patriotic Films in Bollywood
- FA Cup: Sanchez Haunts Arsenal as Man United Continue Unbeaten Run
- Padma Awards 2019: Don't Need to be Extra Careful After This Recognition, Says Manoj Bajpayee
- Jaipur Literature Festival 2019: Hinduism Meets Quantum Physics at the Kumbh of Literature
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results