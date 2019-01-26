Firstpost National Trust Survey: Modi Most Trusted Leader, PMO Trusted More than Parliament Among Findings

As the race to the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections enters its final lap, the Narendra Modi and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance hold a clear edge over the United Opposition Alliance or Mahagathbandhan, says the Firstpost National Trust Survey.Although there are other factors like the selection of parties, the campaign messaging and the political narrative that decide how the electorate votes, the survey suggests a great of deal of confidence by the people have on the current government.According to the Survey, the respondents trust the Prime Ministers office more than the Parliament, the Media and the Supreme Court. Other findings of the Survey indicate that Development and caste issues will lead the agenda for the upcoming elections.The Firstpost National Trust Survey involved 34,470 individuals from 291 urban wards and 690 villages in 57 socio-cultural regions across 320 — over 60 percent — parliamentary constituencies, spread over 285 districts across 23 states of India.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.