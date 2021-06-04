Fishermen In West Bengal Catches A 20kg Fish, Named It ‘Military Fish’

Fishermen in West Bengal’s Nadia district have caught a rare species of fish weighing about 20 kg. The fish was caught from the Bhagirathi river at the Shantipur ghat area on Thursday morning. The fishermen were excited about such a heavy catch. However, they could not identify the species of the heavy fish that they caught. They named the fish as ‘Military Fish’ after spotting the imprints on the skin of fish which were similar to the clothes of Indian Army Jawans.

Locals gathered in large numbers to have a glimpse of the fish.

Like every morning, the fishermen were fishing in the river. On Thursday morning, they struggled to pull their net into the boat from the river water. With consistent effort, they managed to pull the net into their boat in which the huge fish was caught with its mouth open. After observing its appearance and imprints on the skin, the fisherman named it Military fish.

The Fishermen claimed that they had never seen such a type of fish in the Bhagirathi River before.

Mohan Roy Biswas, a fisherman said, “I have been in this profession for a long time. However, such a big fish has never been caught in the net before. Although I have seen many kinds of fish, I have never seen such fish before.”

A resident of Shantipur ghat area bought the rare species of fish at Rs 200 per kg.

In April this year, A 240-pound (108.8 kilograms) sturgeon that could be more than 100 years old was caught in the Detroit River by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. It was nearly 7 feet (2.1 meters) long. The fish was caught near Grosse Ile, south of Detroit. The fishermen took about six minutes to pull the fish into the boat by using a net.

