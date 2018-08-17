Fishermen Turn Heroes During Rescue Operations in Kerala

As incessant rains continue to pound Kerala, fishermen of the state have also jumped in the raging crisis, along with navy and coast guard, to rescue the stranded people.As the navy boats are running short, fishermen from different parts of the state have taken off from their job and are taking their fishing boats to the flood-hit areas.People from of coastal villages of Neendakara, Vizhinjam, Ponnani, Tanur and Kozhikode didn’t go for fishing on Friday and have ventured to hilly areas instead, which are reeling under the floods.“More than eight boats have been taken to flood- hit areas like Chalakkudy, Aluva, Perumbavoor today itself, we were mainly sending boats southern districts mostly because they are the worst hit, we have sent one boat to Mukkam in Kozhikode district also,” says Noufal, who was coordinating the rescue operation in the Tanur coastal region in Malappuram district.“As the rescue operation continues, Malappuram district collector has contacted the fishermen requesting them to take their boats for flood relief activities,” says Noufal adding more boats will be sent later.On Thursday, the torrential rains claimed more than 30 lives taking the total death toll to close to 170. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the flood-ravaged state on Friday after the last rites of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.