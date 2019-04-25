English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fishes Found Dead on Banks of River Tunga in Karnataka, Villagers Stop Using Water
The villagers said the colour of river water turned green about five to six days ago and fishes started perishing.
Image for representation. (Photo courtesy: AFP)
Shivamoga: Several fishes were found lying dead on the banks of river Tunga in Matturu-Hosahalli village on Wednesday, after which the villagers stopped using the river water for drinking and cooking purposes.
The villagers said the colour of water turned green about five to six days ago and fishes started perishing. They said that officials visited the site and took samples of fishes and the water to be tested.
"We informed the officials who took samples of water and fishes for forensic probe. They said that all important measures will be taken to ensure this problem is fixed at the earliest," a villager said.
Tunga river originates in the Western Ghats and provides clean drinking water to many cities including Shivamoga.
