Fit India, Scuba Divers and Ayodhya Verdict: What PM Modi Discussed in Today's Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi: From "Fit India Movement" to "Plastic Free India" and the recent Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya temple was among various issues Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday discussed in his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat".

Highlighting an interesting initiative by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to promote fitness among youngsters, the Prime Minister urged schools to follow a 'Fit India week' in December.

He talked about a group of scuba divers who made a strong contribution towards furthering cleanliness.

Modi said how the scuba divers dive into deep sea and collect waste. "In just 13 days, they (scuba divers) brought out more than 4,000 kg plastic wastage from sea. This effort has been becoming a big movement. They now get help of locals."

Modi said if we get inspiration from these scuba divers and decide to make our nearby areas plastic free, plastic free India would present a precedent for the whole world.

Addressing the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York this September, Modi had called for the UN to be free of single-use plastic. "As I came in here, on a wall at the entrance to this building, I noticed the call to make the United Nations free of single-use plastic," he had said.

The Prime Minister thanked people of India for the manner in which the spirit of "unity and brotherhood was furthered" after the verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi case.

In my last 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, I had discussed about Allahabad High Court's 2010 judgment and said how people maintained peace and brotherhood then.

"This time again 130 crore Indians proved that nothing is above for them than country's interest when Supreme Court on November 9 announced its verdict on Ayodhya temple issue."

Everybody welcomed the verdict whole heartedly and accepted it with peace and simplicity.

"The verdict at one side has led to end the long pending judicial fight, it has also increased faith in the judiciary. This decision is a milestone for judiciary. This is a historical verdict for Supreme Court."

He said the "country has now moved on a new path with new expectations and hope".

"I and we all wish that the New India would move ahead with peace, unity and harmony by accepting this."

The Supreme Court entitled the entire 2.77 acres of the disputed land to the deity Ram Lalla for the construction of the Ram temple, putting an end to a decades-long dispute. Meanwhile the top court asked the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board in the city.

