INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Five Accused in Palghar Lynching Case, Lodged in Police Station, Infected by Coronavirus

Self-styled godman Computer Baba aka Namdev Das Tyagi keeps an ember-filled earthen pot on his head during a protest against the killing of sadhus in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahar and Maharashtra's Palghar last week (Photo Credit: PTI)

Self-styled godman Computer Baba aka Namdev Das Tyagi keeps an ember-filled earthen pot on his head during a protest against the killing of sadhus in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahar and Maharashtra's Palghar last week (Photo Credit: PTI)

Earlier, 17 accused in the case underwent swab tests, of which 11 tested positive for the deadly infection on Tuesday, an official said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 17, 2020, 6:26 PM IST
Share this:

Five more accused in the Palghar lynching case in Maharashtra, who were lodged in a lock-up at Wada police station, have tested positive for coronavirus, police said on Wednesday.

Earlier, 17 accused in the case underwent swab tests, of which 11 tested positive for the deadly infection on Tuesday, an official said.

As many as 156 persons were arrested after two monks on the way to Surat from Mumbai in a car were beaten to death

along with their driver on April 16 by a mob at Gadchinchale village in the district on suspicion that they were thieves. The accused have been remanded in judicial custody but lodged in various police lock-ups, as some work is

underway at Palghar jail.

Reports of five more accused, who were lodged in a lock-up at Wada police station, came out positive for the

infection on Wednesday, the official said. With this, 16 accused in the lynching case have contracted the infection, he said.

The infected persons were sent to a COVID-19 hospital for treatment, while the health department was in the process

of tracing their high-risk contacts, the official added.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading