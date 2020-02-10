Five Accused of Murder & Rape Escape From Karjat Jail in Maharashtra
Mumbai: Five people arrested for crimes like murder, rape and carrying arms escaped on Sunday evening from Karjat Jail in Maharashtra's Raigad district, some 100 kilometres from here, police said.
The five were identified as Dnyaneshwar Tukaram Kolhe, Akshay Ramdas Raut, Mohan Kundlik More, Chandrakant Mahadev Raut and Gangadhar Jagtap. Dnyaneshwar was arrested under Arms Act, while Akshay, Mohan and Chandrakant are murder accused, and Gangadhar is charged with rape, an official said.
"They removed an iron grill from a vent on the roof of the district sub-jail in Karjat and escaped on Sunday evening. While one guard was posted at the lock-up, three others were on duty at the jail's periphery when the incident took place," he said.
"A case was registered under section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the IPC in the early hours of Monday. Special teams have been formed to nab them," Inspector General (Law and Order) Milind Bharambe told PTI.
