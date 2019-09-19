Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Five Afghan Smugglers Swallow 370 Heroin Capsules Worth Rs 15 Crore, Arrested at Delhi Airport

The smugglers were taken into custody and produced before the duty magistrate and admitted to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia hospital.

PTI

Updated:September 19, 2019, 11:49 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Five Afghan Smugglers Swallow 370 Heroin Capsules Worth Rs 15 Crore, Arrested at Delhi Airport
Representational image
Loading...

New Delhi: Five Afghans, who had ingested 370 high purity heroin capsules for smuggling into India, were apprehended at the Delhi airport upon their arrival from Kandahar by officials who hospitalised them and recovered the drug worth Rs 15 crore.

The passengers, who arrived at Terminal-3 of the IGI airport from Kandahar via Kabul on Saturday, were intercepted in a joint operation by officers of the Air Intelligence Unit and the Preventive Branch of IGIA Customs and Special Cell, Delhi Police.

They were taken into custody and produced before the duty magistrate and admitted to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, Customs officials said on Thursday. During their hospitalisation from September 14-18, they ejected as many as 370 capsules, they said.

The capsules were found to contain a white powdery substance, which preliminary narcotics testing indicated to be heroin of high purity, said the officials. The estimated international market value of the heroin is over Rs 15 crore, they said.

"Ingestion of capsules containing narcotics is a dangerous and rarely used modus operandi, typically employed for smuggling high purity/high value drugs," Deputy Commissioner of Customs, IGI Airport, Kalrav Rakesh Mishra told PTI.

This was a well-coordinated operation which resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of heroin, Mishra said. The capsules have been seized and the five passengers arrested under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram