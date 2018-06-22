English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Five Anti-Trafficking Activists Raped At Gunpoint in Jharkhand
An 11-member team of an NGO went to the village to perform a street play on migration and human trafficking when the incident occurred.
Image for representation only. (Mir Suhail/ News18 Creatives)
Ranchi: Five women working with an NGO were allegedly raped at gunpoint by a group of at least five men when they had gone to Chochang village in Jharkhand to create awareness on migration and human trafficking, police said on Friday.
Initial investigation has found that the people behind ‘Pathalgarhi’ (a practice in which villagers inscribe various tenets on huge stone slabs and ban outsiders in their area), are behind the incident in Khunti district on Tuesday, Deputy Inspector General of Police Amol V Homker said.
Kochang is one of several villages in Khunti district where Pathalgarhi movement has, of late, gained political and social steam.
According to SP Ashwini Kumar Sinha, an 11-member team of an NGO went to the village to perform a street play on migration and human trafficking.
A group of men arrived on the scene, took them to a nearby forest at gunpoint and raped them, police said.
The police have identified the culprits and eight people have been detained in this connection, he said.
An FIR has been filed and three teams have been formed to investigate the matter and arrest the culprits, he said.
The police officer said the victims did not inform the administration about the incident. They got the information from sources and identified the culprits. Medical examination of the women has been completed, he said.
