English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Five Armymen Feared Dead in Avalanche in HP's Kinnaur, Body of One Jawan Recovered
The avalanche occurred at around 11 am near Shipkala on the Sino-India border in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district.
Operation is underway to rescue five jawans trapped in snow after an avalanche hit them in Namgya region of Kinnaur district.
Loading...
Shimla: Five jawans of Indian Army's JK Rifles unit were feared dead in an avalanche on the Sino-India border in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Wednesday, officials said.
The body of one jawan had been recovered, whereas five bodies were yet to be traced, Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Gopal Chand said.
The avalanche occurred at around 11 am near Shipkala on the Sino-India border, he added.
Several jawans of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were also trapped in the avalanche. However, they had been rescued, Chand said.
The body of one jawan had been recovered, whereas five bodies were yet to be traced, Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Gopal Chand said.
The avalanche occurred at around 11 am near Shipkala on the Sino-India border, he added.
Several jawans of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were also trapped in the avalanche. However, they had been rescued, Chand said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Youth Participate In Army Recruitment Drive In Kashmir's Uri
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Youth Participate In Army Recruitment Drive In Kashmir's Uri
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Don’t Date Your First Hero: Kareena Kapoor’s Advice to Sara Ali Khan
- Pulwama Terror Attack: Javed Akhtar Replies to Imran Khan's 'There's No Evidence' Speech
- Xiaomi Mi 9 With Snapdragon 855, Triple-Cameras, And Upto 12GB RAM Announced
- Is the Indian Government Set to Regulate Artificial Intelligence And Its Ethics?
- Noida Robbers Get a Taste of Their Own Medicine After Falling From Bike With Stolen Cash
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results