Five Armymen Feared Dead in Avalanche in HP's Kinnaur, Body of One Jawan Recovered

The avalanche occurred at around 11 am near Shipkala on the Sino-India border in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district.

PTI

Updated:February 20, 2019, 7:39 PM IST
Operation is underway to rescue five jawans trapped in snow after an avalanche hit them in Namgya region of Kinnaur district.
Shimla: Five jawans of Indian Army's JK Rifles unit were feared dead in an avalanche on the Sino-India border in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Wednesday, officials said.

The body of one jawan had been recovered, whereas five bodies were yet to be traced, Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Gopal Chand said.

The avalanche occurred at around 11 am near Shipkala on the Sino-India border, he added.

Several jawans of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were also trapped in the avalanche. However, they had been rescued, Chand said.

