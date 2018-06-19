Five Arrested for Molesting Minor Girl, Uploading Video on Social Media

Five men were on Tuesday arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl and uploading an objectionable video on social media in Kendrapara district.The men had molested the girl on June 14 during a picnic trip at Pentha sea beach under Rajnagar tehsil, the police said.Finding the girl alone, they dragged her to a deserted spot near the beach and committed the crime. While molesting her, they video-graphed the girl.Later they uploaded the video on social media, the official said.Police had started an investigation after the victim's father lodged a complaint and arrested the five men from several areas of the district.