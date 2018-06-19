GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Five Arrested for Molesting Minor Girl, Uploading Video on Social Media

The men had molested the girl on June 14 during a picnic trip at Pentha sea beach under Rajnagar tehsil.

PTI

Updated:June 19, 2018, 7:59 AM IST
Image for representation. (News18 Creative)
Kendrapara (Odisha): Five men were on Tuesday arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl and uploading an objectionable video on social media in Kendrapara district.

The men had molested the girl on June 14 during a picnic trip at Pentha sea beach under Rajnagar tehsil, the police said.

Finding the girl alone, they dragged her to a deserted spot near the beach and committed the crime. While molesting her, they video-graphed the girl.

Later they uploaded the video on social media, the official said.

Police had started an investigation after the victim's father lodged a complaint and arrested the five men from several areas of the district.

| Edited by: Puja Menon
