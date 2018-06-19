English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Five Arrested for Molesting Minor Girl, Uploading Video on Social Media
The men had molested the girl on June 14 during a picnic trip at Pentha sea beach under Rajnagar tehsil.
Image for representation. (News18 Creative)
Kendrapara (Odisha): Five men were on Tuesday arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl and uploading an objectionable video on social media in Kendrapara district.
The men had molested the girl on June 14 during a picnic trip at Pentha sea beach under Rajnagar tehsil, the police said.
Finding the girl alone, they dragged her to a deserted spot near the beach and committed the crime. While molesting her, they video-graphed the girl.
Later they uploaded the video on social media, the official said.
Police had started an investigation after the victim's father lodged a complaint and arrested the five men from several areas of the district.
Also Watch
The men had molested the girl on June 14 during a picnic trip at Pentha sea beach under Rajnagar tehsil, the police said.
Finding the girl alone, they dragged her to a deserted spot near the beach and committed the crime. While molesting her, they video-graphed the girl.
Later they uploaded the video on social media, the official said.
Police had started an investigation after the victim's father lodged a complaint and arrested the five men from several areas of the district.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
UP’s Powerless Village Casts a Shadow on 100% Electrification Claim
-
Saturday 16 June , 2018
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
-
Friday 15 June , 2018
No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Here's why BJP is reaching out to its allies
UP’s Powerless Village Casts a Shadow on 100% Electrification Claim
Saturday 16 June , 2018 The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Friday 15 June , 2018 No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Here's why BJP is reaching out to its allies
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Mexico Face Action Over 'Homophobic' Chants
- Trump Told Apple CEO iPhones Will be Spared from China Tariffs: Report
- Have You Seen These Personal Photos, Videos of 'Dancing Uncle' Sanjeev Srivastav Yet?
- Did Ranbir Just Take Dig at Salman For Saying 'Why Somebody Else Play Sanjay Dutt' in Sanju?
- News18 Network Reiterates Its Top Position, Launches Multimedia Campaign '18=1'