5 People Arrested for Attacking Medical Team in Moradabad Test Positive, Cops Quarantined

Lucknow: Five people who were arrested for pelting stones at medical staff personnel in Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh last week on Tuesday tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The policemen who had arrested the accused were immediately quarantined while Nagfani Police Station was sealed.

“The reports of 58 suspected cases came from RML Hospital, Lucknow, out of which 15 tested positive. A total of 10 men and eight women were arrested for stone-pelting as they were all from the hotspot areas. The samples of all of them were sent and tests showed that five men were positive," said Chief Medical Officer Dr MG Garg.

“Those who tested positive have been shifted to a separate ward. All those who had come in contact with them will be quarantined, including the policemen,” he added.

The medical team was attacked by the locals on April 15 when the health officials and policemen visited the place to support a suspected coronavirus-positive patient. A doctor and two policemen were severely injured in the incident, while a police vehicle and an ambulance were vandalised in the stone-pelting.

Condemning the attack on the health workers and frontline warriors, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered strict action against the culprits, with senior officials asked to identify the accused and invoke the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against them.

Moradabad has recorded five coronavirus deaths so far, while 58 people have tested positive. Of this one patient has been treated successfully and discharged, showed data issued by the UP Health Department.

A similar incident was reported from Muzaffarnagar district where police officials were attacked by residents in Morna village with sticks when they objected to a social gathering during the lockdown.

