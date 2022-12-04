Five Arrested for Murder of Gangster Raju Theth in Rajasthan's Sikar

All five accused in the murder of gangster Raju Theth in Rajasthan’s Sikar have been arrested. Two of them were arrested from Haryana’s Dabla while the other three were nabbed from Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu. A huge amount of arms have reportedly been recovered from them.

The accused have been identified as Naveen Meghwal, Jitin Meghwal, Satish Kumhar, Manish Jat and Vikram Gujjar. Two of them, Manish Jat and Vikram Gujjar, belong to Rajasthan’s Sikar.

Gangster Raju Theth was shot dead near his house by members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Rajasthan’s Sikar on Saturday. Rohit Godara, said to be a part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the killing, saying it was to avenge the murders of his brothers Anand Pal and Balbir Banuda.

The incident was captured in a CCTV footage, which showed a man in blue — Raju Theth — standing at the gate of a house talking to two others, one wearing yellow and another in a jacket, when a tractor gets parked and blocks the view.

Theth then gets shot by the other men, the CCTV visual showed. The men are then joined by their acquaintances, who then fire more shots at the gangster and flee from the spot while some people come running out of the house in panic.

A Facebook post by the account Rohit Godara, said to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, mentioned that the murder was carried out to avenge the deaths of “brothers Anand Pal and Balbir Banuda".

Meanwhile, another man who had sustained bullet injuries in the shootout succumbed to his injuries later. The man, identified as Tarachand Jaat, had come to meet his daughter who is reportedly residing in a hostel near the crime spot.

Police had said that five men were involved in the murder of gangster Raju Theth outside his house on Saturday. Rohit Godara, who identified himself as a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility of the murder and said in a Facebook post that it was carried out to avenge the deaths Anand Pal and Balbir Banuda.

The Facebook post was later deleted.

An outfit called ‘Teja Sena’ reportedly called a bandh in Sikar in protest against the killing of gangster Raju Theth. A large number of people also reached outside the hospital mortuary where the gangster’s body was kept, warning to not take it till the accused are arrested.

