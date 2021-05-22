Five Bodies Wash Up Near Valsad Coast in Gujarat; Suspected to be of Missing Crew From Barge P-305

Five bodies have reportedly washed up ashore in Valsad, Gujarat. According to sources, three of the deceased are wearing life-saving jackets leading the authorities to suspect that they may be part of the crew from barge P-305 or the tugboat Varaprada that went missing almost six days after Cyclone Tauktae barrelled through the Arabian Sea.

A police team is at the site.

At least 15 people are still missing from the sunken barge P-305 and 11 from tugboat Varaprada that went adrift. The Indian Navy has now deployed specialised diving teams to boost the search mission.

Sixty-one bodies have been pulled out of the sea so far. Hopes of finding more survivors of the Cyclone Tauktae fury have receded. Barge P-305, which housed personnel engaged in maintenance work of an offshore oil drilling platform of state-run oil and gas major ONGC, sank on Monday evening off the Mumbai coast during the cyclone. The barge had gone adrift in the cyclone fury before sinking.

