Five Bodies Wash Up Near Valsad Coast in Gujarat; Suspected to be of Missing Crew From Barge P-305

Fishermen on a fishing boat try to recover their smaller boat, which had drifted away due to rough sea owing to Cyclone Tauktae, in Mumbai PTI

At least 15 people are still missing from the sunken barge P-305 and 11 from tugboat Varaprada that went adrift.

Five bodies have reportedly washed up ashore in Valsad, Gujarat. According to sources, three of the deceased are wearing life-saving jackets leading the authorities to suspect that they may be part of the crew from barge P-305 or the tugboat Varaprada that went missing almost six days after Cyclone Tauktae barrelled through the Arabian Sea.

A police team is at the site.

At least 15 people are still missing from the sunken barge P-305 and 11 from tugboat Varaprada that went adrift. The Indian Navy has now deployed specialised diving teams to boost the search mission.

Sixty-one bodies have been pulled out of the sea so far. Hopes of finding more survivors of the Cyclone Tauktae fury have receded. Barge P-305, which housed personnel engaged in maintenance work of an offshore oil drilling platform of state-run oil and gas major ONGC, sank on Monday evening off the Mumbai coast during the cyclone. The barge had gone adrift in the cyclone fury before sinking.

first published:May 22, 2021, 18:56 IST