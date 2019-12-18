Five Bonded Labourers Suffering from Mental Disability and Speech Impediment Rescued in UP

Gorakhpur: Five bonded labourers who suffered from disabilities were rescued after a raid at a hotel here, police said on Wednesday.

The police action came on Tuesday night on a tip off, following which the rescued labourers were sent to a shelter home run by an NGO, they said.

The five labourers suffered from mental disabilities and hearing and speech impairment. One of the rescued worker is from Nepal, the police said.

"Two victims are not able to tell about their home district and it will take at least five days to two weeks to find out details after counselling them," NGO Smile Roti Bank founder Azad Pandey said.

The incident came to light after a member of the foundation went to the hotel where the differently-abled people were working. He found out that they were made to work continuously without any break and were not allowed to even go to the exit gate of the hotel.

When Circle Officer Gorakhnath Praveen Singh was contacted, he said strict legal action will be taken against the accused and an FIR will be lodged soon.

