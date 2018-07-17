English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Five Boys, Aged Between 9 and 14, Rape 8-year-old in Dehradun After Watching Porn
During questioning by police, the boys, aged between nine to 14 years, said that they had watched pornography on a mobile phone two days before committing the crime.
Image for representation only. (Mir Suhail/ News18 Creatives)
Dehradun: Five boys allegedly raped an eight-year-old girl in their neighbourhood when her parents were not at home in Sahaspur, the police said on Tuesday.
During questioning by police, the boys, aged between nine to 14 years, said that they had watched pornography on a mobile phone two days before committing the crime.
The alleged incident, that took place on July 12, came to light late on Saturday evening when the victim's parents reported the matter to the police.
The accused boys were detained and they were remanded to a juvenile home by Chief Magistrate of Juvenile Justice Board Bhavdeep Rawat.
According to the police official, the girl was playing outside her house, when the boys lured her to an empty house, which belonged to one
of the accused, by offering her chocolates and gangraped her.
The girl's parents who were not at home when the incident took place. They got suspicious when the child did not take dinner and was unusually silent. When asked by her mother, the girl told about her ordeal, the police said.
Expressing shock over the incident, the chief magistrate of the juvenile justice board said it was an indication of the dangerous consequences of free access to the Internet and advised parents to keep mobile phones out of the reach of children.
Also Watch
During questioning by police, the boys, aged between nine to 14 years, said that they had watched pornography on a mobile phone two days before committing the crime.
The alleged incident, that took place on July 12, came to light late on Saturday evening when the victim's parents reported the matter to the police.
The accused boys were detained and they were remanded to a juvenile home by Chief Magistrate of Juvenile Justice Board Bhavdeep Rawat.
According to the police official, the girl was playing outside her house, when the boys lured her to an empty house, which belonged to one
of the accused, by offering her chocolates and gangraped her.
The girl's parents who were not at home when the incident took place. They got suspicious when the child did not take dinner and was unusually silent. When asked by her mother, the girl told about her ordeal, the police said.
Expressing shock over the incident, the chief magistrate of the juvenile justice board said it was an indication of the dangerous consequences of free access to the Internet and advised parents to keep mobile phones out of the reach of children.
Also Watch
-
'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Triumph Street Triple RS Gets Two New Colour Options
- Rolls-Royce Unveils Hybrid Flying Taxi in Collaboration with Aston Martin, Joins Uber, Google
- Shah Rukh Khan's Reply to Why He Got Married to Gauri So Early is Winning the Internet
- POLL | Who Do You Think Should Come in India Test Side in Place of Saha?
- Virat Kohli Reaches Out to Fans Ahead of ODI Series Finale