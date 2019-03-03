English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Five Charged With Bulandshahr Cop's Murder, Bajrang Dal Leader Named for Inciting Riots, Arson
Thirty-eight people have been named in the charge sheet, including Prashant Natt who was arrested after several days after the incident.
Subodh Kumar Singh was shot in the head after he tried to pacify a mob in Bulandshahr in December last year. (Image : PTI)
New Delhi: Five people have been charged with the murder of inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, who was killed in the Bulandshahr mob violence in December last year. Thirty-eight people have been named in the charge sheet, including Prashant Natt who was arrested after several days after the incident. According to the police, the five people had surrounded Singh and one of them shot at him.
Yogesh Raj, a member of Bajrang Dal and a key accused in the case has been charged with inciting riots and arson, the police said.
Violence broke out in the Uttar Pradesh town on December 3 over alleged cow slaughter. Inspector Singh was chased, cornered in a field and shot dead by the mob of 400. A young man was also killed in the mob violence.
Trouble in Bulandshahr started when carcasses of cows were found dumped in a forest area outside Mahaw village. "Activists of right-wing organisations soon gathered at the spot and alleged that people of a community were indulging in cow slaughter," ADG (Law and Order) said.
Angry villagers and members of various Hindu groups brought the animal remains in a tractor-trolley to the Chingarwathi Police Chowki and demanded action against the culprits. They raised slogans against the police administration and blocked the Bulandshahr-Garh State Highway.
Bulandshahr District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha, Sub-divisional Magistrate Avinash Kumar Maurya and other senior officials tried to reason with the protesters but they refused to budge. The protesters soon turned violent, pelting stones on policemen and indulging in arson.
