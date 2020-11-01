News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

Five Children Injured in Firecracker Blast During Wedding Procession in UP's Muzaffarnagar

For Representation (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)

For Representation (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)

Circle Officer Virjashanker Tripathi said a bag containing crackers had caught fire, resulting in the incident. The injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment, he said.

Five children were injured in a firecracker blast during a wedding procession at a Muzaffarnagar village on Sunday, police said. The injured have been identified as Savan (7), Ummed (8), Rihan (9), Ankit (10) and Amir (10). According to police, the incident took place during the departure of a baraat at Palda village under the Shahpur police station.

Circle Officer Virjashanker Tripathi said a bag containing crackers had caught fire, resulting in the incident. The injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment, he said.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...