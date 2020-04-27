Five Civilians Hurt as Shell Explodes at Encounter Site in J&K's Kulgam
An explosion took place at the encounter site at Lower Munda in the Qazigund area, injuring five civilians who had assembled there, the officials said.
Representative image. (AP)
Srinagar: At least five civilians were injured in a blast on Monday at the encounter site in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, where three militants were killed in the morning, officials said.
They said a shell left behind during the gunbattle between militants and security forces exploded, injuring the civilians.
Three militants were killed in the encounter that took place in the early hours.
