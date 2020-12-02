News18 Logo

Five College Students Killed, One Critical in Accident in Assam's Cachar District

The six victims, students of Nabin Chandra College of Badarpur, were returning to their homes in Alto after completing their morning shift study.

In a tragic road accident, at least five college students were killed on the spot and one was critically injured at Cachar in southern Assam on Wednesday, the police said.

According to the police, the mishap occurred while an Alto vehicle and a truck collided head-on at Kalain in Cachar district. The critically injured student was taken to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

A large number of agitated mob immediately after the accident blockaded the National Highway connecting southern Assam with Guwahati via Meghalaya.


