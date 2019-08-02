Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Five Cops Suspended for Extorting Rs 20,000 from Students in Ghaziabad

Two head constables and three constables approached a girl and a boy sitting in a car parked outside the Indirapuram Habitat Centre on July 22. The policemen threatened to call their parents and send them to jail, a senior police official said.

PTI

Updated:August 2, 2019, 6:34 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Five Cops Suspended for Extorting Rs 20,000 from Students in Ghaziabad
Image for representation.
Loading...

Ghaziabad: Five policemen have been suspended for allegedly extorting Rs 20,000 from two college students in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad city, police said on Friday.

A departmental inquiry has also been initiated against the errant policemen, they said.

Two head constables and three constables approached a girl and a boy sitting in a car parked outside the Indirapuram Habitat Centre on July 22. The policemen threatened to call their parents and send them to jail, senior superintendent of police, Ghaziabad, Sudhir Kumar Singh said.

The police team asked the students to cough up Rs 20,000 to avoid prosecution. The students paid them the money, he said.

Later, the boy tweeted about the incident to director general of police, Uttar Pradesh, following which Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar was directed to look into the charges, Singh said.

The SP's inquiry found the five policemen guilty, he said.

Head constables Keshav Ram and Surendra Singh and constables Amit Kumar, Somesh and Amit Mishra were suspended on Thursday, the SSP said.

A departmental inquiry has also been initiated against them. If they are found guilty, they could also be terminated from duty, Singh said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram