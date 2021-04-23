Five Covid-19 Patients Die at Pvt Hospital in Jabalpur; Kin Allege Disruption of Oxygen Supply

At least five patients, who were admitted to the Covid-19 ward at a private hospital, passed away in the wee hours on Friday in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur.

As the families were informed about the death, they alleged that a disruption in the supply of oxygen “killed their kin”.

On Friday morning, when the ruckus broke out, the police rushed to the hospital oxygen cylinders.

Meanwhile, the hospital management and the district administration denied the allegations. The police have, however, launched a probe into the incident.

“The supply was interrupted around 3.45am and lasted for around one hour and half. Sensing trouble, the hospital staff had run away deploying police force on the spot,” a family member of one of patients told News18.

Out of the 65 Covid-19 patients admitted to this hospital, 31 are on oxygen support while 34 others were kept in the ICU.

The Lordganj police station in-charge, Prafull Srivastava, said that five Covid-19 patients died and their bodies were sent for the last rites as per protocol.

Districts like Sagar, Ujjain, Bhopal, Ratlam, Khargone, Shahdol and others have seen similar incidents amid administration refuting claims of oxygen scarcity deaths and saying that oxygen supply is being revamped in the state continuously.

The CMHO and the collector could not be reached for comments.

(Inputs Pratik Mohan Awasthi, Jabalpur)

