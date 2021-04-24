Five Covid Patients Die at Private Hospital in Amritsar Due to Oxygen Shortage

Six patients, five of them infected by coronavirus, died at a private hospital in Amritsar allegedly due to shortage of medical oxygen late Friday night. The dead include two women.

The authorities at Neel Kant hospital claimed they had appraised the district administration about the oxygen shortage two days back and also the families of the patients about the shortage of oxygen and had requested them to shift the patients to other hospitals.

But senior cabinet minister, OP Soni contradicted the hospital authorities. “From initial probe it seems negligence by the hospital. The local DC has confirmed that he had received no request for oxygen supplies from the hospital," said Soni.

The district has been facing shortage of oxygen with even the Government Medical College run hospital taking recourse to its buffer oxygen stock. Health authorities, however, claimed that oxygen supplies had been restored to the government hospitals.

Sources said that the shortage of oxygen has partially been due to the administration diverting the entire supply to Government Medical College which is handling the maximum Covid case load.

Attendants of the victims fumed at the district administration failing to provide adequate oxygen supplies in private hospitals where patients are admitted. Some even lashed out at private hospital managements for telling them to shift the patients to other hospitals. “What is the guarantee that we will get the supplies at other hospital,’’ fumed a relative of a patient admitted in a private hospital.

