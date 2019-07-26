Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Five CPI(M) Workers Sentenced to Life for Killing BJP Activist in Kerala

A sessions court in Kannur sentenced Thiruvangod residents Akhilesh (35), M Kalesh (36), M Lijesh (32), Vineesh (25) and P K Shaijosh (28) in the case.

PTI

Updated:July 26, 2019, 6:48 PM IST
Representative image.
Kannur: A sessions court here on Friday sentenced five CPI(M) workers to life imprisonment for hacking to death a BJP activist in 2008.

Thalassery Additional District Sessions court judge P N Vinod also slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on the convicts for murdering K V Surendran (62).

The court sentenced Thiruvangod residents Akhilesh (35), M Kalesh (36), M Lijesh (32), Vineesh (25) and P K Shaijosh (28) in the case.

It also directed that the fine amount be paid to the family of Surendran.

The court, however, acquitted two persons in the case.

The prosecution case was that the convicts hacked to death Surendran at his house on March 8, 2008 to settle political scores.

The court relied on the testimonies of witnesses, including the prime witness Soumya, wife of the deceased.

