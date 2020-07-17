Five-day Police Custody for Newspaper Owner Accused of Rape in Madhya Pradesh

A court in Bhopal on Friday sent a newspaper owner, accused of raping five girls and a woman, to five days police custody.

Additional Sessions Judge Munshi Singh Chandrawat sent Pyare Miyan (68) in five-day police remand, said district prosecution cell spokesperson Manoj Kumar Tripathi.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Himani Soni sought 14-day custody for impounding vehicles and seizing child pornography CDs and other documents, which was opposed by defence lawyer Wahid Khan who said Miyan was a cancer patient and suffered from other ailments as well, Tripath said.

Tripathi said five other accused, Sweety Vishwakarma (21), Rabia B, Anas, Gulfam and one more woman were sent to jail.

Miyan, who was brought back on Thursday evening a day after being held in Srinagar, was charged under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Excise Act, Wildlife Protection Act and IPC.

Four separate complaints have been filed against the accused, the prosecution said.