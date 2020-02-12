Five-day Working Week for Maharashtra Govt Employees from February 29

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced five-day working week for its officers and employees from February 29.

The decision was taken at the state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray here. There are over 20 lakh officers and employees in government, semi-government and local bodies in the state.

The Cabinet also decided that the state department for OBCs, SEBCs (socially and educationally backward classes), VJNTs (vimukt jati and nomadic tribes) and special backward classes will now be known as the 'Bahujan Kalyan Department'.

