Five Dead, 11 Injured in Fire at Multi-storey Building in Delhi's Zakir Nagar
Around 20 people were rescued from a multi-storey building in Delh's Zakir Nagar after it caught fire. They were taken to a nearby hospital.
Visuals from the site of fire (Image: Twitter/ANI)
New Delhi: At least five people died while 11 were injured in a massive fire that broke out in a multi-storey building in Zakir Nagar on Tuesday night.
Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze has been doused. Around 20 people were rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital. At least 5 were declared brought dead, while six have been kept in the ICU. Few other are undergoing treatment in the general ward.
Around seven to eight cars were also gutted in the fire.
Further details are awaited.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How VG Siddhartha, India's 'Coffee King', Built His Empire
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Shares Pictures From Her First Photoshoot
- I Need to Figure Out This New Club, Says Shahid Kapoor on Hanging Out With Deepika, Ranbir, Varun
- Not 'Guardian of the Galaxy': Raccoon Gets Stuck in Grate, Rescue Takes Over 2 Hours
- Twinception: Twins On Way to Twin Festival Get Pulled Over, Twice
- Maruti Suzuki Swift for Sale on OLX Gets Stolen by Thieves, Police Catch Them By Posing as Buyers