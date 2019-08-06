Five Dead, 11 Injured in Fire at Multi-storey Building in Delhi's Zakir Nagar

New Delhi: At least five people died while 11 were injured in a massive fire that broke out in a multi-storey building in Zakir Nagar on Tuesday night.

Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze has been doused. Around 20 people were rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital. At least 5 were declared brought dead, while six have been kept in the ICU. Few other are undergoing treatment in the general ward.

Around seven to eight cars were also gutted in the fire.

Further details are awaited.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.