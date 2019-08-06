Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Five Dead, 11 Injured in Fire at Multi-storey Building in Delhi's Zakir Nagar

Around 20 people were rescued from a multi-storey building in Delh's Zakir Nagar after it caught fire. They were taken to a nearby hospital.

News18.com

Updated:August 6, 2019, 7:39 AM IST
Five Dead, 11 Injured in Fire at Multi-storey Building in Delhi's Zakir Nagar
Visuals from the site of fire (Image: Twitter/ANI)
New Delhi: At least five people died while 11 were injured in a massive fire that broke out in a multi-storey building in Zakir Nagar on Tuesday night.

Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze has been doused. Around 20 people were rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital. At least 5 were declared brought dead, while six have been kept in the ICU. Few other are undergoing treatment in the general ward.

Around seven to eight cars were also gutted in the fire.

Further details are awaited.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

