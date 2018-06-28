GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Five Dead After Chartered Aircraft Crashes in Mumbai's Ghatkopar

The aircraft, registered as VT-UPZ King Air C90, was supposed to land in Juhu. A fire brigade team has been rushed to spot.​

News18.com

Updated:June 28, 2018, 3:19 PM IST
Mumbai: Five people were killed after a chartered aircraft crashed near an under-construction building in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar on Thursday. Sources said the plane crashed in an open area near the building.

The aircraft, registered as VT-UPZ King Air C90, was supposed to land in Juhu but it crashed in Sarvodya Nagar of Ghatkopar around 1.30 pm, police said. Sources said that four to five people were on board the plane, a Beechcraft King Air C90 turboprop.

Sources say that it was a engineering test flight not a passenger flight.

A DGCA team is on way to Mumbai for preliminary investigation into plane crash, said DG Civil Aviation B S Bhullar. He added that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau will conduct a detailed probe later.

The aircraft belongs to Mumbai-based U Y Aviation Pvt Ltd. The aircraft was initially owned by the Uttar Pradesh government but was sold to Pan Parag owners Kothari brothers of Mumbai in 2014.

Police, fire brigade and disaster management teams rushed to the spot, Akhilesh Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-7) told news agency PTI. Four fire engines have reached the spot, a BMC official said.

A fire brigade official said, "Our control room got a call at 1.15 pm informing a plane crash. Our jawans were immediately rushed at the site to launch the rescue operation. Four fire engines and as many water tankers were rushed to douse the fire that occurred after the plane crashed."

The police cordoned off the area, an official said.

A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been pressed into service.

(More details awaited)

