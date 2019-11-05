Take the pledge to vote

Five Dead as Car Falls into Gorge on Jammu-Srinagar Highway

The rescuers immediately swung into action and pulled out the bodies of five persons from the damaged vehicle.

PTI

Updated:November 5, 2019, 9:16 PM IST
Five Dead as Car Falls into Gorge on Jammu-Srinagar Highway
Representative image.

Banihal: Five people, travelling in a private car, were killed on Tuesday when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, police said.

The car was on way to Srinagar from Jammu. It rolled down a 400-feet gorge near Devsole in Panthiyalarea of Ramban district late this evening, a police official said.

He said the rescuers immediately swung into action and pulled out the bodies of five persons from the damaged vehicle.

Four of the deceased have been identified as Vikram Singh and Sikandar Singh of Kathua district, Sushil Kumar of Jammu and Avtar Singh of Samba district, the official said. He said the identity of the fifth deceased is being ascertained.

