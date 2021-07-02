CHANGE LANGUAGE
Five Dead as Vehicle Falls Into Gorge in J&K's Ramban, PM Modi Expresses Grief

Representational photo.

The accident took place near Digdole in Ramban district when the driver of the car lost control after hitting a miniload carrier, Senior Superintendent of Police P D Nitya said.

Five people died and four more were injured when a private passenger vehicle skidded off the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and plunged into a deep gorge on Friday, a senior police officer said. The accident took place near Digdole in Ramban district when the driver of the car lost control after hitting a mini-load carrier, Senior Superintendent of Police P D Nitya said.

She said the vehicle was on its way to Neel village from Ramban. The injured have been hospitalised, the SSP said, adding that the identities of the deceased are being ascertained.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident. “Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident in Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover soon," he said in a tweet.

first published:July 02, 2021, 21:47 IST