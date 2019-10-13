Five Dengue Cases in Noida Sector 79 Cause Panic Among Residents

Five dengue cases have been reported from a high-rise society in Noida sector 79, causing a panic among residents. Most of the residents say it could be because of waterlogging in an open space near the complex.

The cases were detected by private laboratories and the health department has not confirmed the figure, The Times of India reported.

Residents said the space, kept for a sports complex, has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Sharad Singh, a resident of Gaur Sportswood said that residents are worried since many have fever and other dengue-like symptoms.

Since January, 23 dengue cases have been reported. However, Rajesh Sharma, District Malaria officer said they have not received any complaint and now that they have been informed, they will check. He added that many private doctors confirmed dengue cases, but since they do not send samples, it is not possible to maintain a record.

Before 1970, only 9 countries had experienced severe dengue epidemics. However, the disease is now endemic in more than 100 countries in Africa, the Americas, the Eastern Mediterranean, South-East Asia and the Western Pacific. The America, South-East Asia and Western Pacific regions are the most seriously affected by the mosquito-borne disease dengue.

Initial symptoms of dengue include high fever and severe headache. These symptoms are nausea, fatigue, muscles and joint pain, soaring of eyes, vomiting among others. Those witnessing any of these symptoms should consult a doctor and follow the instructions prescribed. Dengue patients should take adequate rest and drink plenty of fluids including water, juice.

People can avoid themselves from being bitten by mosquitoes by using mosquito nets and mosquito nets. Since, dengue mosquitoes bite during early morning and in evening before dusk, people should wear full-sleeved clothes to avoid oneself from being bitten.

