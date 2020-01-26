Five Detained at Jaipur Literature Festival for Raising Anti-CAA Slogans
Activists shouted slogans against the amended citizenship law, PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.
Screen grab from a video shows protesters being escorted out of the venue.
Jaipur: Anti-CAA slogans were raised during a session at the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) venue and police detained five people over the matter on Friday.
Activists shouted slogans against the amended citizenship law, PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.
A video from the incident shows the protesters shouting 'Modi-Shah ko ek jawab, Inquilab Zindabad', 'CAA down-down', 'Amit Shah ho Barbad, Modi-Yogi Murdabad' and 'Hum Lekar Rahege Azadi'.
Security stationed at the festival escorted the protesters outside the venue where they continued to raise the slogans, following which the five detained by police were taken to the Ashok Nagar police station and interrogated.
They were later released and let off with a warning.
(With inputs from PTI)
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone Shares Her Chennai Shopping List for Ranveer Singh, Fans Tag Her as #WifeyGoals
- PUBG Mobile: Exclusive Maserati Ghibli Skin For Dacia Spotted
- German Woman in 'Relationship' With Plane for 6 Years, Plans to 'Marry' Boeing 737-800
- Donald Trump's New Space Force Logo is Eerily Similar to Star Trek's Starfleet Command
- Pakistan Thump Sloppy Bangladesh for Twenty20 Series Win