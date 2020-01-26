Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Five Detained at Jaipur Literature Festival for Raising Anti-CAA Slogans

Activists shouted slogans against the amended citizenship law, PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

Bhawani Singh | News18

Updated:January 26, 2020, 10:08 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Five Detained at Jaipur Literature Festival for Raising Anti-CAA Slogans
Screen grab from a video shows protesters being escorted out of the venue.

Jaipur: Anti-CAA slogans were raised during a session at the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) venue and police detained five people over the matter on Friday.

Activists shouted slogans against the amended citizenship law, PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

A video from the incident shows the protesters shouting 'Modi-Shah ko ek jawab, Inquilab Zindabad', 'CAA down-down', 'Amit Shah ho Barbad, Modi-Yogi Murdabad' and 'Hum Lekar Rahege Azadi'.

Security stationed at the festival escorted the protesters outside the venue where they continued to raise the slogans, following which the five detained by police were taken to the Ashok Nagar police station and interrogated.

They were later released and let off with a warning.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram