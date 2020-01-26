Five Detained at Jaipur Literature Festival for Raising Anti-CAA Slogans

Jaipur: Anti-CAA slogans were raised during a session at the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) venue and police detained five people over the matter on Friday.

Activists shouted slogans against the amended citizenship law, PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

A video from the incident shows the protesters shouting 'Modi-Shah ko ek jawab, Inquilab Zindabad', 'CAA down-down', 'Amit Shah ho Barbad, Modi-Yogi Murdabad' and 'Hum Lekar Rahege Azadi'.

Security stationed at the festival escorted the protesters outside the venue where they continued to raise the slogans, following which the five detained by police were taken to the Ashok Nagar police station and interrogated.

They were later released and let off with a warning.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.